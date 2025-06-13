Train coach derails near Shivaji Bridge, no casualty

NEW DELHI: A coach of a passenger train derailed near the Shivaji Bridge in New Delhi on Thursday afternoon, an official said, adding that no casualties have been reported. The train was traveling from Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh to Nizamuddin Railway Station when the incident took place around 4.15 pm on the down main line.

“One coach of the train derailed, however, no injury to any person or damage to property has been reported. Police personnel, RPF staff, and railway authorities are present at the site,” a police officer said.

The Indian Railways has constituted an inquiry committee to investigate the cause of the derailment. Senior officials, including Ashok Kumar Verma, General Manager of Northern Railway, and Pushpesh R. Tripathy, Divisional Railway Manager (DRM), Delhi, are supervising the site and the ongoing efforts. The movement of other trains remains unaffected.

“The remaining coaches have been removed from there. Only the derailed coach derailed is still at the site. Railway engineers are on-site working to resolve the issue,” the officer added. Authorities have assured that passenger assistance is being provided on-site and all precautionary steps are being taken to prevent similar incidents in future. While the derailment involved only a single coach, the disruption has raised concerns over track safety in urban zones.