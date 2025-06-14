A Special Bond

It is not only humans that can speak; the world of nature, i.e, trees, water, and seasons also emit sounds, and try to communicate with us. A recent exhibition called ‘Whispers In Nature’, at the Convention Centre Foyer in the Indian Habitat Centre, focussed on these ‘whispers’ that nature shares with us.

In her words, “Nature has always been my biggest teacher. The colours of the sky, the patterns in leaves, the sound of flowing water—these little things stay with me and often appear in my work. Hence, my exhibition Whispers in Nature was about the deep connection between people and nature. I tried to show how nature quietly speaks to us—through trees, water, and seasons. The artworks reflect how we are a part of nature, not separate from it.”

The artworks

As the exhibition was influenced by nature, the artworks showcased the deep bond that humans have shared with nature. “My works are based on acrylic paint in abstract style, and they celebrate the sacred bond humans and nature share together. For instance, ‘Emerald Embrace’ shows how trees and forests care for us, and why we must care for them. ‘Ripples Of Time’ is a metaphorical one. It talks about the flowing water, which is a metaphor. It actually wants to showcase how time flows in our lives. ‘Fleeting Blossoms’ talks about the beauty of life. It reminds us that life is short and we need to enjoy it at the fullest. And lastly, ‘Earth’s Echo’ uses natural materials like stones and leaves to show how the earth speaks in quiet ways," she says.

A travel enthusiast

Other than creating artworks, Sengar loves travelling. it inspires her artworks. “Travelling inspires me deeply. Every place I visit brings new sights, stories, and feelings. Whether it’s the calm of the mountains or the chaos of a busy street, I try to absorb the mood of each place. These experiences slowly find their way into my paintings, helping me express both the outer world and my inner journey,” she concludes.

‘Whispers in Nature’ was on view at the India Habitat Centre, Delhi, June 5 to 9