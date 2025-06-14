Delhi govt to roll out new excise policy soon

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government is preparing to roll out a new excise policy aimed at ensuring the scientific testing of alcohol quality and making the sale and distribution system transparent, modern, and accountable.

According to officials, the government is committed to ensuring that no aspect of the policy negatively affects sensitive sections of society and that the safety, health, and peace of vulnerable communities are not compromised in any way.

A high-level committee chaired by the chief secretary of the Delhi government is currently working on developing the policy. The panel is reviewing the excise policies of several other states to adopt best practices that prioritise not only effective liquor distribution but also social protection.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced on Friday that the new policy would incorporate several reforms in the excise system, including the scientific testing of liquor quality, digitisation of the sales system, strict action against illegal sales, and transparency in the licensing process.

She further stated that the high-level committee is holding consultations with stakeholders and studying best practices implemented in other states to prepare a comprehensive excise policy. The exercise is scheduled to be completed by June 30.

“We consider the trust of the people of Delhi paramount. Learning from mistakes of the previous government, we are bringing a policy that will leave no room for corruption,” she said, adding that strict monitoring will be done to prevent consumption in public places.