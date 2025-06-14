In Delhi courts, women lawyers fight a case courts don't see

NEW DELHI: The Indian judiciary, often revered as the great leveller, is still playing catch-up when it comes to its own backyard. In Delhi’s district courts, from Rohini to Tis Hazari, Saket to Dwarka, the lived realities of women lawyers reveal a different story.

The women walking these corridors in black robes or suits fight two battles: one in courtrooms where the law is debated, and another outside — in chambers without allocations, washrooms without hygiene, bar rooms without enough chairs, and workplaces without creches. At Rohini Court, the presence of a creche is often cited as a success story. But scratch the surface, and it feels more like a promise still in progress. Advocate Nilima Dubey recalls how the creche, introduced in 2014 after persistent lobbying, brought short-lived relief to working mothers. “We had vans to pick up children. Around 15–20 kids used it regularly. But sustaining it took a fight even after it was created,” she says.

The court does have infrastructure — libraries, bar rooms, sanitation, but there’s always a however. Rajiv Telhan, President of the Rohini Bar Association, points to the presence of sanitary pad vending machines and reserved chambers. However, Advocate Garima Bhardwaj is quick to challenge the optimism, “The 10% chamber reservation for women? I moved the resolution. It passed. But has it reached the ground? No. Not yet,” she says. Even safety measures like PoSH committees and grievance cells are often reduced to posters on walls. “People don’t know where to go. These mechanisms are barely visible, and without that, what’s the point?” Bhardwaj asks.

In Tis Hazari, where women’s presence in the legal workforce is growing — close to 2,000 by rough estimates — the courts appear reluctant to accommodate the change. The washrooms are few and poorly maintained, even in the ladies’ bar room. “Only two or three attached toilets for so many women, it’s not enough,” says Advocate Vineet Jindal, General Secretary of the New Delhi Lawyers Association.