Delhi HC grants 15-day interim bail to man accused in fake cancer drug case

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court has recently granted 15 days interim bail to Lovee Narula, an accused under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002, for his alleged role in a syndicate distributing counterfeit anti-cancer drugs.

The order was passed by the vacation bench of Justice Tejas Karia on June 9. The bail was granted to allow Narula to take care of his critically ill mother and make necessary arrangements for her medical treatment. This includes MRI scans, consultations, hospitalisation, surgical procedures and rehabilitation.

Narula was arrested in 2021 from Punjabi Bagh in West Delhi. According to police, he was involved in black-marketing of medicines and injections that were needed during the treatment of COVID-19 patients. Narula, who lives in Paschim Vihar, reportedly obtained these injections through his associate, Rahul, and sold one of them for Rs 3 lakh. During the court hearing, Advocate Amit Chadha, representing Narula, told the court that Narula is the only male family member available to care for his mother. “Due to Applicant’s non-availability, no substantive progress has been made in his mother’s treatment and her health continues to deteriorate owing to the absence of necessary medical treatment,” he submitted.