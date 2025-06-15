Delhi HC grants 15-day interim bail to man accused in fake cancer drug case

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court has recently granted 15 days interim bail to Lovee Narula, an accused under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002, for his alleged role in a syndicate distributing counterfeit anti-cancer drugs.
The order was passed by the vacation bench of Justice Tejas Karia on June 9. The bail was granted to allow Narula to take care of his critically ill mother and make necessary arrangements for her medical treatment. This includes MRI scans, consultations, hospitalisation, surgical procedures and rehabilitation.
Narula was arrested in 2021 from Punjabi Bagh in West Delhi. According to police, he was involved in black-marketing of medicines and injections that were needed during the treatment of COVID-19 patients. Narula, who lives in Paschim Vihar, reportedly obtained these injections through his associate, Rahul, and sold one of them for Rs 3 lakh. During the court hearing, Advocate Amit Chadha, representing Narula, told the court that Narula is the only male family member available to care for his mother. “Due to Applicant’s non-availability, no substantive progress has been made in his mother’s treatment and her health continues to deteriorate owing to the absence of necessary medical treatment,” he submitted.
The court, taking into account the humanitarian aspect of the case, said, “In this facts and circumstances and on humanitarian ground, the Applicant is granted an interim bail for a period of fifteen (15) days from the date of his release, subject to Applicant furnishing a personal bond of Rs 1,00,000/-, with two sureties in the like amount to the satisfaction of the learned Trial Court/ CMM/ Duty Magistrate.”
The court also laid down strict conditions for the bail. It said Narula must “not contact, nor visit, nor offer any inducement, threat or promise to any of the prosecution witnesses or other person acquainted with the facts of case. The Applicant shall not tamper with evidence nor otherwise indulge in any act or omission that is unlawful or that would prejudice the proceedings in the pending trial.”
“The applicant shall report at the Police Station, Crime Branch, Delhi everyday between 4:00 PM to 6:00 pm..... The applicant shall surrender before the concerned Jail Superintendent after expiry of the period of interim Bail of 15 days,” the order added.