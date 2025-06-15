Three fake NGO members arrested for extorting animal traders, transporters

NEW DELHI: An extortion racket has been busted in which members of a gang used the name of the Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) to threaten animal traders and transporters at gunpoint into paying protection money, police said on Saturday.

Three gang members—Ravinder Sharma, Pawan Kumar, and Mustaq Ali—have been arrested. According to officials, the accused intimidated traders by threatening to implicate them in legal cases related to animal cruelty. All three belong to the Pawan gang, which operated a well-structured extortion network targeting traders in and around the Ghazipur Mandi area, police said.

“The police received inputs about Ravinder’s movement in the Najafgarh-Dwarka area. A trap was laid on Kakrola Nala Road where he was intercepted in a car. He disclosed that gang leader Pawan facilitated firearms for members to extort money from transporters and animal traders,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Harsh Indora.

Following Ravinder’s interrogation, Pawan—who had recruited over eight people into the syndicate—was also arrested. The gang was tasked with identifying traders and intercepting them along various routes. They threatened victims under the pretext of SPCA involvement.