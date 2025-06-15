Varsities revive traditional medicine with modern science

NEW DELHI: A quiet revolution is underway in India’s top universities, where a new generation of healers is emerging—students who move seamlessly from interpreting ancient Sanskrit texts to conducting experiments in modern laboratories.

At Jawaharlal Nehru University, the Integrated B.Sc.-M.Sc. in Ayurveda Biology, launched in 2020, is at the forefront of this transformation, redefining what it means to study medicine in the 21st century.

This five-year programme—the first of its kind in the country—brings together the School of Sanskrit and Indic Studies, Life Sciences, Biotechnology, and Molecular Medicine.

Students complete a three-year B.Sc. followed by a two-year M.Sc., blending classical Ayurvedic scriptures with cutting-edge biology. “Our first batch had just 18 students,” says Dr. Arun Sidram Kharat, a molecular biology professor. “We wanted to mentor each one closely, to build a new kind of healer who understands both tradition and technology, ”he further said. The intake remains at 20, but the ambitions and impact are growing.

For students like Priya Sharma, the program goes beyond academics. “I grew up watching my grandmother use Ayurvedic remedies, but here I’m learning to test and validate them scientifically,” she says. The curriculum is rigorous: students master Sanskrit to interpret ancient texts and use genetic tools to examine traditional formulations. The result is a new breed of graduates ready to contribute to both traditional practice and global research.