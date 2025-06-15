Varsities revive traditional medicine with modern science

NEW DELHI: A quiet revolution is underway in India’s top universities, where a new generation of healers is emerging—students who move seamlessly from interpreting ancient Sanskrit texts to conducting experiments in modern laboratories.
At Jawaharlal Nehru University, the Integrated B.Sc.-M.Sc. in Ayurveda Biology, launched in 2020, is at the forefront of this transformation, redefining what it means to study medicine in the 21st century.
This five-year programme—the first of its kind in the country—brings together the School of Sanskrit and Indic Studies, Life Sciences, Biotechnology, and Molecular Medicine.
Students complete a three-year B.Sc. followed by a two-year M.Sc., blending classical Ayurvedic scriptures with cutting-edge biology. “Our first batch had just 18 students,” says Dr. Arun Sidram Kharat, a molecular biology professor. “We wanted to mentor each one closely, to build a new kind of healer who understands both tradition and technology, ”he further said. The intake remains at 20, but the ambitions and impact are growing.
For students like Priya Sharma, the program goes beyond academics. “I grew up watching my grandmother use Ayurvedic remedies, but here I’m learning to test and validate them scientifically,” she says. The curriculum is rigorous: students master Sanskrit to interpret ancient texts and use genetic tools to examine traditional formulations. The result is a new breed of graduates ready to contribute to both traditional practice and global research.
A similar shift is taking place at Jamia Hamdard’s School of Unani Medicine and Research. The Bachelor of Unani Medicine and Surgery (BUMS) program, with roots dating back to 1906, now blends classical Unani teachings with modern diagnostics and pharmacology. “Earlier, our classes were mostly filled with students from Unani families, but now nearly half are first-generation learners, drawn by research opportunities,” says Dr. Fatima Naseem. Intake has increased from 30 to 50, with students publishing in international journals and collaborating with pharmaceutical companies.
Faculty at JNU and Jamia Hamdard recall skepticism over whether Ayurveda and Unani could withstand scientific scrutiny. But as Dr. Kharat notes, “Our students now present at global conferences, publish in top journals, and even use machine learning to analyse ancient disease classifications.”
Delhi University is also making its mark. At institutions like A&U Tibbia College, students learn ancient shlokas, work in modern labs, and participate in clinical trials.