AAP blames negligence after child drowns in Delhi's Pitampura

NEW DELHI: The AAP has blamed the MCD for the tragic death of a six-year-old boy who drowned at a community centre swimming pool in Pitampura. Leader of Opposition in MCD, Ankush Narang, called it a case of “gross negligence and administrative failure.”

He stated that no lifeguard was present at the time, and the facility lacked both safety equipment and CCTV surveillance. “By the time a lifeguard was called and the child was pulled out, it was too late,” he said.

Narang condemned the silence of Mayor Raja Iqbal Singh and CM as “shameful” and demanded accountability.

The child drowned while swimming with two other children. When the others noticed he was missing, they raised an alarm. A lifeguard arrived only after the alert and took 3–4 minutes to retrieve the unconscious child. He was declared dead on arrival at the hospital.

The boy, a trained swimmer, had attended a summer camp at the same pool last year. The facility was being operated under a private concession agreement. A preliminary probe found no safety measures or surveillance systems in place.