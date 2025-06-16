Azadpur's invisible hands: Backbone of New Delhi’s food chain, yet treated like dirt

NEW DELHI: “We are human beings too. We work hard so that people like you can get fresh fruits and vegetables. Can’t the authorities provide us with a shelter or some basic facilities?” asked Ram Saran, a labourer who has spent over two decades working in the dust and chaos of Azadpur Mandi. His voice was firm, but his cracked hands and sun-worn face told the real story, a story of quiet resilience and state apathy.

Azadpur Mandi, once seen as the pride of Delhi’s food system, is today running on the sweat and silent suffering of thousands of workers like Ram. The market may be bustling from the outside, but step inside and the cracks in its foundation are wide open.

“We have been working here for almost 25 years, just to feed our families back home. If the government could provide us with basic amenities like restrooms, toilets, and water, it would be a huge help,” said Prakash Paswan, a labourer from Bihar’s Samastipur district. His words are calm, but his eyes are dry from dust and defeat.

Built by the Delhi Development Authority in 1976–77 after a fire gutted the Old Subzi Mandi, Azadpur was meant to be a well-planned wholesale hub. Instead, it now stands as a glaring reminder of how quickly workers are forgotten once the work is done. Nearly 20,000 labourers clock in every day, yet basic facilities like toilets, clean drinking water, and sleeping shelters are still missing.

“We sleep on the streets or in cramped rooms shared by ten people. By the time we finish work, we are so exhausted that we do not even feel the heat or the cold,” said Prakash.

Even as over 3 lakh people depend on the mandi, farmers, traders, porters, transporters and retailers, its infrastructure remains frozen in time. There is no proper parking. Drainage is poor. Crime is rampant. And despite the mandi’s economic importance, successive governments have allowed its core, its labour force, to live in filth.

“There is no parking system. Over 5,000 to 7,000 vehicles enter daily, but no one knows where to go. It is absolute chaos. The traffic jams stretch for hours. The drains overflow, and the smell is unbearable,” said Dillip Tiwari, a small-time businessman.