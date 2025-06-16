Delhi Police busts fake cancer drugs racket

NEW DELHI: After a series of raids by Delhi Police that busted a racket selling counterfeit cancer medicines, the Drugs Control Department has launched a city-wide crackdown to capture dealers of fake drugs.

Following initial inspections, the department has issued notices to 12 wholesale drug dealers after finding irregularities in the purchase and sale records of several medicines. The dealers have been asked to respond within 15 days, failing which action will be taken.

“Separate teams led by 10 drug inspectors have been formed to carry out inspections in two phases,” a senior official from the Drugs Control Department said. “The first phase began last week, while the second will start from Monday. These teams are visiting various locations across the city, inspecting medicines sold at both wholesale and retail shops. Our primary focus is on anti-cancer drugs, given the recent surge in counterfeit cases.”

Teams have collected more than 160 drug samples so far from dealers at drug markets in Bhagirath Place, Laxmi Nagar, and Dwarka, including shops located near major hospitals like AIIMS, Safdarjung, and Rajiv Gandhi Cancer Hospital, officials said.