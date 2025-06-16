Delhi's homeless struggle to find space for survival in overcrowded shelters

As Delhi grapples with extreme summer heat, the city’s shelter homes are becoming increasingly overwhelmed by the rising number of homeless individuals seeking refuge.

Migrants flocking to the national capital in search of work often end up living on its streets—under flyovers, on pavements or in makeshift shelters—without a real roof over their heads.

For them, it’s not about comfort, but survival.

Cramped quarters

Delhi’s shelter homes, run by the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) and various NGOs, are meant to offer respite to the homeless. However, with the growing crisis of urban migration and inadequate housing, these shelters are under strain, struggling to accommodate an increasing number of residents, especially during the peak summer heat.

At Lahori Gate, a bustling area near Old Delhi Railway Station in central part of the capital, one of the largest shelter homes in the city, around 400 to 500 people seek refuge. Caretaker AK Chaudhary, who oversees the facility, explains that the shelter is often crowded to the point where residents resort to sleeping anywhere they can find space, even under beds, during the winter.

But, as temperatures soar, these shelters become less of a sanctuary and more of a survivalist space. “People generally spend their whole day here and only 10% of them work in nearby areas,” says Chaudhary.

“During winter, the number of people increases as many who sleep on the streets come here to escape the cold. In the summer, it gets more difficult to manage the overcrowding,” he adds.