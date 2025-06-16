Delhi's homeless struggle to find space for survival in overcrowded shelters
As Delhi grapples with extreme summer heat, the city’s shelter homes are becoming increasingly overwhelmed by the rising number of homeless individuals seeking refuge.
Migrants flocking to the national capital in search of work often end up living on its streets—under flyovers, on pavements or in makeshift shelters—without a real roof over their heads.
For them, it’s not about comfort, but survival.
Cramped quarters
Delhi’s shelter homes, run by the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) and various NGOs, are meant to offer respite to the homeless. However, with the growing crisis of urban migration and inadequate housing, these shelters are under strain, struggling to accommodate an increasing number of residents, especially during the peak summer heat.
At Lahori Gate, a bustling area near Old Delhi Railway Station in central part of the capital, one of the largest shelter homes in the city, around 400 to 500 people seek refuge. Caretaker AK Chaudhary, who oversees the facility, explains that the shelter is often crowded to the point where residents resort to sleeping anywhere they can find space, even under beds, during the winter.
But, as temperatures soar, these shelters become less of a sanctuary and more of a survivalist space. “People generally spend their whole day here and only 10% of them work in nearby areas,” says Chaudhary.
“During winter, the number of people increases as many who sleep on the streets come here to escape the cold. In the summer, it gets more difficult to manage the overcrowding,” he adds.
Scant resources
Despite the size of the shelter, essential resources like water are in short supply. While the toilets are in good condition here, the water coolers fail to meet the demands of the overcrowded facility, says Chaudhary.
“Residents struggle to get enough water to drink, a crucial need during the ongoing heatwave. We try our best to manage, but it often proves difficult, Chaudhary adds.
“Meals are provided—a simple breakfast of tea and biscuits, followed by rice, chapati, and dal for lunch and dinner. But the challenges of managing such a large number of people in harsh conditions don’t stop there,” notes Chaudhary, adding that the frequent incidents of theft and drunken altercations, both of which make the already difficult living situation even more challenging.
“People often fight with each other while they are drunk. We try to pacify them and also take strict actions if they don’t pay any heed to our requests. Most of them don’t work and spend their time here only. Around 10 per cent of people work that too during wedding season as waiters or other odd jobs. Due to the current off-season, they are also not going anywhere. Apart from this, theft-related issues are also very common here. People generally complain that someone has stolen their money or other things while they were sleeping,” he says.
Daily struggles
Not far from Lahori Gate, a smaller shelter near Shastri Park houses around 15 individuals, but its conditions differ. The shelter has fewer resources—only one functional cooler and broken fans and toilets. Caretaker Mujeem explains that even basic facilities like food and water often fall short.
“We have 10 benches at the shelter home and around 15 to 16 people sleep here. The rest sleep on the floor. We get rice and lentils for dinner, but the coolers don’t work properly. The television hasn’t functioned for over a year and the fans don’t always work,” says Mujeem.
For residents like Mehboob Alam, a native of Uttar Pradesh, the shelter provides a place to sleep after a day of work. However, he points out that the sanitation facilities are subpar and sometimes, residents pool their money to purchase filtered water for the dispensers. “The toilet is in bad shape and we have complained several times. They promise to clean it, but it remains a constant issue.”
In the peak of summer, many individuals opt to sleep outdoors due to the discomfort of overcrowded shelters. Rickshaw puller Ramesh Singh, for example, finds it more comfortable to sleep on his rickshaw rather than inside the shelter. “During the summer, the shelters are so crowded, and the air inside is suffocating. I sleep better on my rickshaw, even though it’s not the safest option,” says Singh.
The overcrowding and lack of proper ventilation aren’t the only problems facing Delhi’s homeless population. Theft and safety concerns also prompt many to sleep outside, despite the risk of exposure to the elements. One man at Lahori Gate mentions that when space in the shelter is unavailable, he has no choice but to sleep on the footpath. Caretakers of shelters, too, are facing their own challenges.
Caretakers await payment
Both Chaudhary and Roshan Kumar, the caretakers at Lahori Gate, are still waiting for eight months’ worth of unpaid salaries - four months from 2023 and four months spanning 2024 and 2025. This delay, they say, severely impacts their ability to manage expenses and run the shelters effectively. “We’ve not received our salaries for months. It’s tough to manage without regular payments,” they say.
Elsewhere in the city, the situation is no better. At the shelter near Kashmere Gate, elderly residents live in relatively better conditions, but like other shelters, the toilets are a constant issue. Many of the residents work as labourers during the day and return to the shelter in the evening for food and rest. However, they too face the challenge of limited space.
Patients’ families left out in heat
For families of patients at AIIMS, Delhi’s premier hospital, the struggle is even more pronounced. Unable to afford expensive accommodations, many end up sleeping on the streets near the hospital. Sunil Kumar, who came from near Lucknow with a relative seeking medical treatment, says, “We had hoped there would be space in the shelter homes, but we couldn’t find any. Now, we sleep outside in the open, like so many others. The main concern is the treatment, but it’s hard without proper shelter.”
During the night hours outside AIIMS hospital, a large number of people are seen sleeping in the open. Many seek shelter at the entrance of the nearby metro station, where they catch the cool breeze coming from inside the station.
Others spread their scarves on the ground, finding whatever space they can. People also rest at and around the bus stand just outside the hospital. One individual even ties his scarf outside the subway, directing the wind toward himself in an effort to get some sleep. However, the location is on the main road, which doesn’t feel particularly safe, especially during the night. Yet, for many, it remains the only option available.
Government promises
During the pandemic, the government had set up temporary shelters near AIIMS for those in similar situations, but as the population of the homeless continues to rise, the resources remain insufficient.
Chief Minister Rekha Gupta recently inspected one of the DUSIB shelters near Britannia Chowk flyover. In her visit, she reassured the public that the government is working to improve the conditions at night shelters. “No one in Delhi should be forced to sleep on the streets during the summer, winter or rainy seasons,” she wrote on social media after her inspection. “We are continuously working to improve the conditions of all night shelters.”
However, despite these assurances, the gap between demand and available resources continues to widen. Currently, Delhi has 190 DUSIB shelters spread across various zones, but they are still overcrowded, especially during extreme weather conditions.
Heatwave deaths
The heatwave this year has proven deadly for the homeless. A report by the Centre for Holistic Development (CHD) revealed that between June 11 and June 19, 192 homeless individuals died from heat-related causes in Delhi. This staggering loss of life has prompted action from the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), which has taken suo motu cognizance of the issue.
In response, the DUSIB had approached multiple civic bodies and government departments earlier in April, urging them to ramp up essential services at shelter homes across the capital. The board had written to the Delhi Jal Board (DJB), New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC), Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), and the Health and Welfare Department to ensure measures are in place to protect vulnerable residents from heat-related risks.
Funds approved, relief still distant
This year, the Delhi government approved over Rs 19 crore to upgrade shelter homes and old age homes across the city. “The funding will be used to install air conditioners, water coolers and washing machines, as well as improve kitchen facilities, fire safety systems and sanitation infrastructure. Additionally, funds will be allocated for recreational facilities such as sports equipment to improve the physical well-being of residents,” Delhi Social Welfare Minister Ravinder Indraj Singh had said.
According to the plan, Nav Kiran Home and Ashadeep Griha in Rohini Sector-3 will get ACs and washing machines. Baba Saheb Ambedkar Open Home in Geeta Colony will be fitted with a fire safety system.
Mahila Ashray Grih in Dwarka Sector 1 will get a modern kitchen, LED lights and upgraded flooring. “These upgrades are part of the Summer Action Plan. The funds will be released soon,” the minister said.