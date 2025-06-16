Haryana govt will fully cooperate in Delhi’s development, says CM

NEW DELHI: Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Sunday expressed confidence that the Haryana government would continue to extend full cooperation in the development of the national capital.
Speaking to reporters in Karnal, Haryana, CM Gupta said, “I believe that Delhi will keep getting full cooperation from the Haryana government.”
She further remarked on the lack of coordination between Punjab and other states, stating, “Certain forces are acting like an eclipse over Punjab, preventing its development and hindering coordination with other states.”
Earlier in the day, while speaking to reporters in Ludhiana, Punjab, the Delhi Chief Minister claimed that former Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, the AAP’s national convener, had made “tall promises” to the people of Delhi as well as Punjab, but now stood exposed.
“Those who ran away from Delhi after making tall promises are now sitting in Punjab... I want to ask them ‘kya hua tera vaada’ (what about your promises)?” asked Gupta.
“Kejriwal should answer what happened to those promises. I will not ask Bhagwant Mann because he is only a mukhota (mask); the government here is being run by leaders from Delhi who have been rejected by the people there,” she said. Gupta questioned AAP’s promises to improve health infrastructure and education.
“What about your promise to end the drug problem in Punjab? What have you done over the years? People have died due to the consumption of spurious liquor. What are you doing? With the builder mafia, you are snatching land from poor farmers. In every street, outside every school, chitta is sold. Punjab has been converted into a Chitta Express,” Gupta alleged.
She also accused Kejriwal of displaying “false Punjabiyat.” “When you were in power in Delhi for a decade, not even one minister in Kejriwal’s Cabinet was from the Sikh community. Did you not find them capable? You never did anything for Sikhs while in power in Delhi,” she said.
Gupta stated that the process of delivering justice to the 1984 anti-Sikh riot victims truly began after Prime Minister Narendra Modi came to power. She also said her government recently handed over job appointment letters to families of riot victims.
Targeting AAP’s unfulfilled poll promises, Gupta said the party had promised to give Rs 1,000 per month to every woman in Punjab during the 2022 Assembly elections.
“Three-and-a-half years have passed — have they given even a rupee? Kejriwal should answer. They had promised MSP to farmers. Did they deliver?” she asked.
“When AAP came to power, they said they would end VIP culture. They claimed they were here for change, not power,” she said. “But now the entire previous Cabinet of Kejriwal is sitting in Punjab, using the state’s resources to enjoy VIP culture. They are spending the hard-earned money of the people,” she alleged.