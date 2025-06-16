Haryana govt will fully cooperate in Delhi’s development, says CM

NEW DELHI: Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Sunday expressed confidence that the Haryana government would continue to extend full cooperation in the development of the national capital.

Speaking to reporters in Karnal, Haryana, CM Gupta said, “I believe that Delhi will keep getting full cooperation from the Haryana government.”

She further remarked on the lack of coordination between Punjab and other states, stating, “Certain forces are acting like an eclipse over Punjab, preventing its development and hindering coordination with other states.”

Earlier in the day, while speaking to reporters in Ludhiana, Punjab, the Delhi Chief Minister claimed that former Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, the AAP’s national convener, had made “tall promises” to the people of Delhi as well as Punjab, but now stood exposed.

“Those who ran away from Delhi after making tall promises are now sitting in Punjab... I want to ask them ‘kya hua tera vaada’ (what about your promises)?” asked Gupta.