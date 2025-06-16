Sarojini traders oppose NDMC vending survey

NEW DELHI: Traders at Sarojini Nagar Market have raised objections to a recent NDMC survey aimed at reassigning vending zones, calling it ill-planned and impractical. The traders’ association expressed concern that the vending committee is conducting the survey without first defining clear vending zones.

They warned that the move could force unregistered small vendors out of business, as they risk losing their space due to a lack of proper regulation.

In a letter addressed to the NDMC, the Sarojini Nagar Market Shopkeepers Association (SMSA) alleged that the survey is unlawfully including unverified and previously absent individuals, particularly in designated No-Vending Zones like G-Avenue.

These actions, according to the association, are promoting illegal vending, disturbing market order, and threatening the rights of genuine, long-standing vendors.