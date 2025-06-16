Two electrocuted as rain, storm wreak havoc in Delhi

NEW DELHI: Two men were electrocuted in southwest Delhi’s RK Puram after a tree, uprooted by rain and strong winds, brought down a live power line on Sunday.

The capital experienced a dramatic change in weather, with light to moderate rainfall and gusty winds, resulting in damage across the city.

In a separate incident, a 100-foot mobile tower collapsed in south Delhi’s Safdarjung Enclave, though no injuries were reported. While there were no casualties, the collapse sparked concerns among residents and local leaders.

Former AAP MLA from Malviya Nagar, Somnath Bharti, who had previously opposed the tower’s installation, visited the site and voiced anger over the incident.

According to police, the electrocution incident occurred around 4.30 am in Sector 1 of RK Puram. Ravinder (30) and Bharat (25), both natives of Madhubani in Bihar and roadside eatery workers, were asleep in a kiosk outside the dhaba when the tree fell.