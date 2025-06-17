Congress demands ordinance to stop demolition drives

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Congress has demanded that the BJP government in the city bring an ordinance to halt the planned demolition of slum clusters, which has left thousands shelterless. The party cited the 2011 ordinance brought by the Sheila Dikshit-led Congress government that stopped a similar DDA drive that year.

“Like the Congress had brought in an Ordinance in 2011 to save the houses of lakhs of people from being demolished, the Rekha Gupta government should immediately bring an ordinance to stop demolition of the JJ clusters so that the houses of the poor could be saved,” said Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee president Devender Yadav.

The statement came after Yadav, along with party leaders, visited displaced families of JJ clusters in Govindpuri, where DDA bulldozers razed nearly 350 homes. Congress alleged the demolition was carried out despite families possessing relevant documents.

“BJP does not want to end poverty, but to banish the poor from Delhi,” Yadav said.

“Due to corruption and negligence in the Government, people living in slums for 30–40 years were excluded from the survey to deny them flats despite court orders,” he claimed.