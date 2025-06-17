Delhi: Three juveniles detained for murdering person during snatching bid

NEW DELHI: Three minors were apprehended for allegedly stabbing a person to death after he tried to resist their attempt to snatch his mobile phone and other belongings in northwest Delhi’s Ashok Vihar area, police said on Monday.

The juveniles had committed the crime with the intent to earn easy money in order to fulfill their desires and sustain a lavish lifestyle beyond their means, police added.

The incident took place on June 10. Deep Chand Bandhu hospital informed the police that one Amit Kumar had been admitted after being stabbed by unknown attackers.

The victim had sustained two deep stab wounds on the right side of his chest, and later succumbed to his injuries.

There were no eyewitnesses. A murder case was registered at Ashok Vihar police station and probe was initiated.

During the investigation, police checked the CCTV footage from the area and conducted extensive local inquiries. Local intelligence was developed and informers were activated to gather leads. Subsequently, the three juveniles were identified and apprehended, DCP (northwest) Bhisham Singh said.

The officer said the accused juveniles, under questioning, admitted that they had attempted to snatch the victim’s mobile phone, and when he resisted, they stabbed him and fled the scene with his belongings. The weapon – a dagger – along with the deceased’s wallet and ID card, have been recovered, the DCP added.