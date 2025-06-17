Development in city moving at double speed, says Delhi CM

NEW DELHI: CM Rekha Gupta on Monday said that development in Delhi will now move at double speed, adding that whether its air pollution, water, electricity, the Yamuna, or roads—work is progressing across all sectors.

The chief minister, along with Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri and Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva, inaugurated an exhibition marking “11 years of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government” and “100 days of the Delhi government.”

The exhibition, held at the BJP headquarters, highlighted the milestones and achievements of the NDA government at the Centre over the past eleven years. It also showcased the progress made by the newly formed BJP government in Delhi during its first 100 days.

Speaking at the event, Union Minister Hardeep Puri said that Delhi now has a government with a purpose, committed to serving its people. He further said the Modi government has implemented several public welfare schemes in the past 11 years, which are widely known. The exhibition reflects all these accomplishments. Despite global challenges, elevating India’s economy to the fourth-largest in the world is a remarkable feat, he added.

Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva said the 11 years of PM Modi’s governance have been truly transformative, symbolizing trust, development, confidence, and social upliftment. “This golden period is steering India toward becoming a global leader,” he said.

“The exhibition also features the achievements of the Delhi government in just 100 days, demonstrating how a government can win public trust and instill confidence in development. The exhibition will be taken to every district and division to reach a wider audience,” he further said.

CM remarked that both the 11 years of the Central government and 100 days of the Delhi government reflect the visible work of this “double engine” government. She expressed disappointment that the previous government did not acknowledge the Centre’s contributions, including Rs 1.25 lakh crore for roadways and support for landfill site projects.