Man held for ramming car into police barricade

NEW DELHI: A man was arrested for allegedly ramming his car into a police barricade and dragging it near LNJP Hospital in central Delhi, police said.

According to officials, the incident took place around 2 am on Monday, when three police personnel were on duty. The car was coming from the wrong side and ignored multiple stop signals from traffic policemen conducting drunk-driving checks.

“There were two people inside the car. They seemed drunk at the time; however, a medical examination will confirm the presence of alcohol,” a police officer said.

Police teams chased and intercepted the vehicle shortly after. Both men were overpowered and nabbed. In a viral video, the car is seen damaged, with the rear windscreen broken.

A case has been registered under Sections 281 and 324(4) of the Bhartiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) and Section 185 of the Motor Vehicles Act. The accused has been arrested and the car seized. In the video, the co-passenger, hiding his face in police custody, said, “I was not driving. I was just sitting inside. I told my friend not to drive in the wrong lane, but he didn’t listen.”

‘Accused tried to flee & avoid any police action’

Sources in the police said that this could have turned into a tragic incident. The impact of the vehicle was very high and the accused were trying to flee and were trying to avoid any police action. The incident created panic in the area as the sound of the crash drew nearby locals and bystanders to the scene. Several videos of the incident surfaced on social media platforms.