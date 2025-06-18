3 held for stealing SUV at gunpoint in South Delhi

NEW DELHI: Three men allegedly carjacked an SUV at gunpoint near the Qutub Institutional Area in southwest Delhi, police said on Tuesday. The incident took place around 5 am on Sunday on Shaheed Jeet Singh Marg.

The driver, Sagar, told police he was waiting in his employer’s Tata Harrier outside a restaurant when three men entered the vehicle from the rear door. His employer and his wife had gone inside to attend a party.

“One of the accused, carrying a pistol, took the driver to the back seat and drove away,” a police officer said. Sagar was allegedly assaulted, robbed of his phone and cash, and kept inside the moving vehicle for an hour before being dumped on Asola Road. DCP (Southwest) Amit Goel said the stolen vehicle was later intercepted and all three accused — Yogesh, Ashok Kumar, and Banty — were arrested. They are habitual offenders involved in multiple previous crimes.