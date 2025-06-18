9-yr-old slapped, humiliated in Sarojini, 3 held

NEW DELHI: A nine-year-old boy was allegedly slapped, humiliated and verbally abused in public by a garment stall owner and his two employees in southwest Delhi’s Sarojini Nagar market, police said on Tuesday.

Two purported videos of the shocking treatment meted out to the boy surfaced on social media, following which Delhi Police apprehended the three men, they said, adding, the victim is a class three student and a native of Nepal. His mother works as a cook in the Sarojini Nagar Market area, he added.

In one of the videos, a man is seen holding the boy with his unclasped belt to restrict his movement as the child cries out for help. DCP (Southwest) Amit Goel said, “One of them is seen holding the boy by his hands and belt, while another pours water into his pants.”

Taking cognisance of the video, police registered a case under relevant sections of the BNS, Sections 75 of the Juvenile Justice Act (cruelty) and Section 12 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act .