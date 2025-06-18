Delhi government launches 33 Arogya Mandirs, 17 Jan Aushadhi Kendras

NEW DELHI: CM Rekha Gupta on Tuesday inaugurated Ayushman Arogya Mandirs at Tis Hazari and the Delhi Secretariat. Simultaneously, the government launched 33 Ayushman Arogya Mandirs and 17 Jan Aushadhi Kendras across the capital.

The CM said this initiative aligns with the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and marks a significant step toward healthcare transformation. Under the Ayushman Bharat Mission, the Delhi government plans to establish 1139 Ayushman Arogya Mandirs, with 15 centres in each assembly constituency, offering free basic healthcare services. “We are working with full dedication under the motto ‘Swasth Delhi, Sashakt Delhi’ to deliver the benefits of Ayushman Bharat to every citizen,” she said.

Calling the centres a “new ray of hope,” CM Gupta said these facilities will strengthen primary healthcare and ensure quality, affordable medical services. She said the new centres are more advanced than the previous government’s Mohalla Clinics. While the Mohalla Clinics only offered basic OPD care, Ayushman Arogya Mandirs will provide 12 comprehensive service packages, including vaccinations for pregnant women, antenatal/postnatal care, elderly care, mental health services, and support for TB, leprosy, and NCD management. In-house lab testing will also be available.