Delhi government launches 33 Arogya Mandirs, 17 Jan Aushadhi Kendras

NEW DELHI: CM Rekha Gupta on Tuesday inaugurated Ayushman Arogya Mandirs at Tis Hazari and the Delhi Secretariat. Simultaneously, the government launched 33 Ayushman Arogya Mandirs and 17 Jan Aushadhi Kendras across the capital.
The CM said this initiative aligns with the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and marks a significant step toward healthcare transformation. Under the Ayushman Bharat Mission, the Delhi government plans to establish 1139 Ayushman Arogya Mandirs, with 15 centres in each assembly constituency, offering free basic healthcare services. “We are working with full dedication under the motto ‘Swasth Delhi, Sashakt Delhi’ to deliver the benefits of Ayushman Bharat to every citizen,” she said.
Calling the centres a “new ray of hope,” CM Gupta said these facilities will strengthen primary healthcare and ensure quality, affordable medical services. She said the new centres are more advanced than the previous government’s Mohalla Clinics. While the Mohalla Clinics only offered basic OPD care, Ayushman Arogya Mandirs will provide 12 comprehensive service packages, including vaccinations for pregnant women, antenatal/postnatal care, elderly care, mental health services, and support for TB, leprosy, and NCD management. In-house lab testing will also be available.
CM Gupta sharply criticized the Mohalla Clinic model, alleging it promoted corruption. She said many clinics were built over drains, manned by untrained staff, and outsourced testing led to financial mismanagement. “Excessive rents and use of clinics by antisocial elements further marred the scheme,” she added.
“In contrast, the central government had sanctioned Rs 2,400 crore in health grants for Delhi, which remained unused for five years. We have now started utilizing these funds to build 1139 permanent, well-equipped Ayushman Arogya Mandirs,” she further said.
These new centres will be staffed with qualified doctors, nurses, and lab technicians, and will also provide preventive care, family planning, essential medicines, and vaccinations. Wherever an Ayushman Arogya Mandir is opened, the existing Mohalla Clinic will be shut, the CM announced.