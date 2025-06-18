DMRC partners with Australia’s Monash University; to jointly undertake metro rail research

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Monash University, Australia to jointly undertake metro rail research activities in areas such as advanced automation of rolling stock and track maintenance.

Under this MoU, exchange programs between Monash University and the DMRC Academy may also be organised periodically.

“The DMRC Academy shall be the knowledge and training partner for all such activities,” said Anuj Dayal, DMRC’s Principal Executive Director.

DMRC will identify metro-related studies to be carried out through IRT, Monash University, under specific contractual agreements to be finalised on a case-to-case basis. Further opportunities for technical and research collaboration, as well as capacity building of metro engineers, will also be explored. This partnership marks a significant step forward in enhancing DMRC’s operational and maintenance capabilities and it will also improve safety.