'Godman' held from Jaipur for duping woman of Rs 3L

NEW DELHI: A self-styled astrologer who duped victims by promising to rid their lives of negative energy through paid spiritual remedies was apprehended by the Delhi Police in Jaipur, an official said on Tuesday.

The matter came to light after a 28-year-old woman, an IT-analyst, alleged she had been duped of around Rs 3 lakh by the accused, identified as Sumit Bhargav (35). She complained, the accused claimed he could perform rituals to miraculously fix problems in her personal and professional life.

“According to the complainant, she had first come across the accused’s social media profile which showcased various spiritual remedies. She contacted him, following which he claimed that her life was under the influence of negative energy,” a senior police officer said, adding, over time, he convinced her to pay around Rs 3 lakh in multiple transactions for various rituals, but the promised change never came.