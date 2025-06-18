INTERVIEW | Steps towards overall development to be taken: MCD Standing Committee Chairperson

This is the first occasion when the BJP has formed its government at the Centre, in the national capital, and in the civic agency. Such a rare combination happens only when you receive support from every section of society. It is now our (corporation’s) responsibility to fulfill the expectations of the people. With the formation of the Standing Committee of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), steps will now be taken toward the overall development of the city, says newly appointed Chairperson Satya Sharma in an interview with Anup Verma. Excerpts:

The Standing Committee was formed after a delay of 2.5 years. How do you see this development?

MCD elections were held in December 2022, but the AAP, which was in power at the time, deliberately delayed the formation of the Standing Committee. Despite high public expectations, no development work took place in the last two and a half years. Now, the BJP has taken control and successfully constituted the Standing Committee, which holds full authority over the corporation’s finances. We will take all necessary measures to improve the city’s overall condition. Achieving this goal will require cooperation from all. The BJP is committed to working with dedication to make Delhi clean and beautiful.

What will be the MCD’s focus areas?

The MCD is committed to improving the quality of life for all citizens by focusing on sanitation, garbage management, health services, and infrastructure. We are ensuring regular waste collection, strengthening solid waste management systems, and promoting waste segregation at the source. Sanitation drives are being intensified across wards, especially in slum areas and high-footfall zones.

In healthcare, we are upgrading municipal hospitals, dispensaries, and vaccination centers to improve service quality and expand outreach. Infrastructure development is also underway, including road repairs, improved drainage, public toilets, and better street lighting. We are encouraging public participation and adopting innovative, sustainable solutions to build a healthier, cleaner, and more livable Delhi.