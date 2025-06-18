INTERVIEW | Steps towards overall development to be taken: MCD Standing Committee Chairperson

This is the first occasion when the BJP has formed its government at the Centre, in the national capital, and in the civic agency. Such a rare combination happens only when you receive support from every section of society. It is now our (corporation’s) responsibility to fulfill the expectations of the people. With the formation of the Standing Committee of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), steps will now be taken toward the overall development of the city, says newly appointed Chairperson Satya Sharma in an interview with Anup Verma. Excerpts:
The Standing Committee was formed after a delay of 2.5 years. How do you see this development?
MCD elections were held in December 2022, but the AAP, which was in power at the time, deliberately delayed the formation of the Standing Committee. Despite high public expectations, no development work took place in the last two and a half years. Now, the BJP has taken control and successfully constituted the Standing Committee, which holds full authority over the corporation’s finances. We will take all necessary measures to improve the city’s overall condition. Achieving this goal will require cooperation from all. The BJP is committed to working with dedication to make Delhi clean and beautiful.
What will be the MCD’s focus areas?
The MCD is committed to improving the quality of life for all citizens by focusing on sanitation, garbage management, health services, and infrastructure. We are ensuring regular waste collection, strengthening solid waste management systems, and promoting waste segregation at the source. Sanitation drives are being intensified across wards, especially in slum areas and high-footfall zones.
In healthcare, we are upgrading municipal hospitals, dispensaries, and vaccination centers to improve service quality and expand outreach. Infrastructure development is also underway, including road repairs, improved drainage, public toilets, and better street lighting. We are encouraging public participation and adopting innovative, sustainable solutions to build a healthier, cleaner, and more livable Delhi.
Education reform was a much-discussed issue under the previous government. What will the BJP-ruled MCD do in this sector?
The MCD handles primary education in Delhi. Our priority is to improve the standard of education in MCD schools. The previous government misled people, but we are working on the ground. We are resolving issues faced by teachers and ensuring the timely distribution of books, uniforms, and other essential items to students. We are also ensuring the timely disbursement of salaries and working to enhance school infrastructure. As the Standing Committee Chairperson, I assure that there will be no shortage of funds for education.
What is the current financial health of the MCD? What steps will you take to improve it?
Not just the last 2.5 years, but the past 10 years under AAP rule saw development derail. The Arvind Kejriwal-led government failed to release the rightful share to the trifurcated corporations and made repeated attempts to paralyze civic bodies. Corruption peaked during the tenure of AAP’s three Mayors.
We aim to eliminate corruption by bringing transparency into the system. Our executive wing has been instructed to work for the betterment of the people. We are also focusing on improving ease of doing business to make things easier for citizens. Financially, the Delhi government is now cooperating. Rekha Gupta recently released more than Rs 850 crore, and we expect continued support.
BJP in Delhi released its 100-day report card. Will MCD do something similar?
Yes, the BJP-ruled MCD will also release a list of achievements after completing 100 days. Recently, we have provided relief to property owners through a one-time settlement scheme and scrapped user charges imposed by the previous AAP government. We have already achieved 80% of the desilting target to prevent waterlogging this monsoon. A 100-day action plan has been submitted to the executive wing, and I will review progress in a meeting with Deputy Commissioners and zonal heads on Thursday.
When will be the first meeting of the Standing Committee, and what will be the key agenda items?
The first Standing Committee meeting is scheduled for next week; the date will be announced soon. Agenda items will include financial support for sanitation, healthcare, and education.
Flattening the garbage mountains was a key BJP agenda. What action is being taken?
The corporation will allocate adequate funds to clear garbage mountains from all three major landfill sites. Work is being carried out on a war footing, and the target will be achieved within a fixed timeframe.