Murder,he wrote

It was a March night in 2011, when Saraswati, a newly-married wife, asked her husband to take her to a movie the next morning. Her husband, Ravi, felt happy that Saraswati had proposed this as he felt she had not opened up to him after their marriage. Ravi thought of this as an opportunity to get to know her better. Little did the poor soul know this was a plan hatched by his wife and her paramour to kill him. As it turned out, Saraswati’s lover Karan with the help of his driver dumped his body in Rajasthan’s Bhiwadi after the crime.

It took nine years for the Delhi police to crack the case. They used a narco-analysis test on the accused to unveil the truth. Former Navy officer, screenplay writer, actor and entrepreneur Kulpreet Yadav documents it in his latest book Dial 100 (HarperCollins), along with six other crime stories spread across the nation. Yadav’s acting credits include Jawan, Sirf Ek Banda Kafi Hain, and A Husband’s Story, among others, and his screenplay writing includes Olive Green +ve, a web series released on the Waves app of Prasar Bharati.

All these cases have the police in common and the cracking of all the cases with the help of technology. “Our police have to deal with many problems. There are only 150 officers for approx 1,00,000 citizens—so it’s a case of overwork. A single police officer has to be involved in investigating multiple cases at the same time. We are also laggards in training. This book covers incidents where they put forward their best efforts. In all these cases, they used technology (CCTV, DNA sampling, narco-analysis test, and other techniques) to catch criminals,” says Yadav.

From the very first page, the stories unfold like cinema. “I have been a screenwriter for three years, so the visual aspect is an important part of my storytelling,” says Yadav.