Study reveals Delhi, Chennai get little to no time of clean air, comfortable temperature throughout the year

Clean air and thermally comfortable hours are a rare occurrence for residents of Delhi and Chennai, a recent study revealed.

The study conducted by CEPT University in collaboration with climate tech startupRespirer Living Sciences (RLS), revealed that only 3% of the total yearly hours in the national capital feature both clean air and comfortable temperatures. In contrast, the study highlights that residents of Bengaluru enjoy these conditions for the majority of hours throughout the year.

The study found that Delhi residents experience only 259 hours annually—less than 3%—where both clean air and comfortable temperatures are present.

Overall, Delhi experiences thermally comfortable temperatures (TCT) about 2210 hours in a year. Of those, 1,951 of those hours (88%) also coincide with poor air quality (AQI above 150). That leaves just 259 hours in a year, or about 3% of the total annual hours, when residents can enjoy both clean air and comfortable temperatures, conditions necessary for safe and effective natural ventilation.

The TCT is defined using an outdoor temperature range of 18°C to 31°C.