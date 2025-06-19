20K youth register for Congress’s recruitment drive

NEW DELHI: Around 20,000 unemployed youth have registered for the mega recruitment drive planned by Delhi Congress at Talkatora Stadium on Thursday, the party said in a statement.

Addressing a press conference, Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee (DPCC) President Devender Yadav said that 100 top companies will recruit suitable candidates. “More companies had offered to participate in the job fair, but due to space constraints, some companies will be accommodated later. Unemployed youth from 12th pass to PhD holders have been invited to participate in the employment fair. The recruitment drive will run from 10 am to 4 pm,” he added.

The event will also mark the birthday of former Congress President and Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi.

According to Yadav, both the Centre and the State have failed to provide jobs to the youth. He called the Congress initiative to organise job fairs a great moment for the party.

“There was a time when youth came to Delhi for jobs. Now, Delhi’s youth face the worst unemployment crisis in 45 years,” he said, blaming both AAP and the BJP-led Rekha Gupta government.