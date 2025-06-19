Delhi police bust fake degree racket, two arrested

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police has busted a fake educational degree racket and arrested two people, including a woman, recovering hundreds of fake degrees, officials said on Wednesday.

The accused allegedly cheated a Gurugram-based IT employee of over Rs 1.55 lakh on the pretext of reissuing his graduation degree, police added.

The complainant, working on contract at an IT firm for 6–7 years, was being considered for permanent employment when it was discovered he had only a marksheet. Failing to obtain his degree from the university, he approached Kapil Jhakar on his manager’s reference.

“Jhakar initially demanded Rs 25,000–30,000, but later extracted multiple payments totaling Rs 1.55 lakh. He eventually sent an unsigned degree, which the company rejected. On March 20, Jhakar blocked the complainant”, officer said.

“Police tracked Jhakar to Bhiwani, Haryana, using technical surveillance. His phone was seized,” said DCP (Central) Nidhin Valsan.

“Based on his inputs, co-accused Damini Sharma (33) was arrested from Karkardooma. Three phones, five SIM cards, and hundreds of fake degrees were recovered from her devices”, the DCP said.