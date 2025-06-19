ED raids 37 locations in Delhi over Rs 2,000 crore classroom construction scam

NEW DELHI: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday conducted raids under provisions of the Prevention of Money laundering Act (PMLA) at multiple locations in the city in connection with its probe into an alleged Rs 2,000 crore classroom construction scam, which allegedly took place during the previous AAP government.

The ED’s action has come after it recently registered a case under criminal provisions of PMLA after taking cognisance of an Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) FIR with regard to the alleged scam. At least 37 premises of private entities linked to the case have been raided by the ED officials.

In its FIR on April 30, ACB has named former ministers Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain and a few AAP leaders. The FIR alleged that financial irregularities worth Rs 2,000 crore were done in the construction of over 12,000 classrooms in government schools between 2015-16 and 2022-23. The sources said the ED in its Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR), equivalent to a police FIR, has also named the same persons.

AAP accused the BJP was using the ACB as a “tool” to target its leaders. Sisodia had held the finance and education portfolios in the AAP government and Jain was in-charge of PWD and some other departments.