Ghazipur mandi: Filth, feathers and living hell

NEW DELHI: At just past 3 am, the first truck arrives—its towering stack of wire crates squealing and shaking under the weight of thousands of live chickens.

The Ghazipur poultry market, a key hub for the wholesale poultry trade in the capital, is already awake. Flashlights dart in the darkness, middlemen shout prices and buyers elbow through narrow, slippery lanes to claim their stock before daybreak. By sunrise, the stench of blood and decay hangs thick in the air. Kites circle low overhead, hoping for scraps. Stray dogs scavenge around heaps of discarded feathers, entrails and bones.

In gumboots slick with muck, workers pull birds from cramped cages and slit their throats in swift, practised motions. The viscera is tossed into handcarts, blood swept away with brooms and trickling water, forming crimson puddles that run into open drains.

Photography is strictly prohibited and women are barred from entering. Yet residents of nearby colonies complain that the stench spreads across several streets. The adjacent drain, they say, turns red every morning. Outside the market gate, sellers have illegally constructed tin-shed stalls, taking over the space above the drain. The market rarely sees proper cleaning and during rain, pools of filthy water collect in every corner, stagnating for days.

Technically, the slaughter lines operate on land owned by the Delhi Agricultural Marketing Board (DAMB). But in practice, much of what goes on at Ghazipur violates national regulations for animal slaughter. These rules require hygienic handling of blood and offal, hand-washing stations, tool sterilisers and closed drainage systems. Eyewitnesses and repeated inspections confirm: Ghazipur has none of these.