Govt to host international yoga day events at 11 venues, CM Rekha Gupta to lead session from Yamuna

NEW DELHI: CM Rekha Gupta on Wednesday announced that, for the first time, the government will organise yoga events at 11 locations across the city on International Yoga Day. She will personally lead a session on the banks of the Yamuna River.

Gupta highlighted the growing global trust in India’s Ayurvedic wisdom, saying Delhi has become a key hub for such treatments. She praised institutions like the All India Institute of Ayurveda and other Ayurvedic hospitals—both government and private—for preserving and promoting India’s heritage.

She stated that India is fortunate to possess ancient, scientific knowledge of Ayurveda, yoga, and alternative medicine systems alongside allopathy. These practices, passed down through scriptures and traditions, offer holistic healing with minimal side effects. The Chief Minister urged doctors and researchers to advance this legacy, assuring full government support.