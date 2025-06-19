IMD approves cloud seeding pilot project

NEW DELHI: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has approved Delhi’s pilot project on cloud seeding aimed at mitigating air pollution and all the preparations are complete, Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa said on Wednesday.

He said the cloud-seeding flights will take off once favourable weather conditions -- particularly the presence of moisture-laden clouds -- are observed. “All major permissions have been secured. Only minor operational formalities -- such as final flight clearance -- are pending. All preparations are complete. Now we are just waiting for the right clouds to appear. The moment the weather cooperates, Delhi will witness its first artificial rain,” Sirsa said. The minister said that the pilot project reflects the government’s commitment to clean air. “When we say ‘Right to Clean Air’, we mean it. From anti-smog guns and sprinklers to strict dust mitigation at construction sites, we are pushing every boundary -- and now even the skies -- for our people,” he said.