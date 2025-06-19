IMD predicts gusty winds, rain and thunderstorms

NEW DELHI: The Capital is set to witness wet and stormy weather over the next few days, with the IMD predicting thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds.

According to the IMD, Thursday will bring a partly cloudy sky with light to moderate rain and thunderstorms likely in the evening and night. Gusty winds may reach speeds of up to 50 kmph. Maximum temperatures will hover between 35–37°C, while minimums will remain comfortable at 26–28°C. The maximum is expected to stay 2–4°C below normal.

Morning winds will blow from the southeast below 15 kmph, weakening to under 10 kmph by night. “Very light to light” rainfall is expected, with possible lightning. Temperatures could inch up to 36–38°C, but will still remain below normal by 1–2°C. Friday may see intensified conditions with a generally cloudy sky, light to moderate rain, and gusty winds up to 50 kmph. Temperatures will mirror Wednesday’s range. The IMD has urged residents to remain alert and follow safety precautions, including avoiding open spaces, unplugging electronics, and staying indoors during storm activity.