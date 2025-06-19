International job fraud racket busted, three accused from private firm arrested

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police Crime Branch has busted an international job fraud and human trafficking racket by arresting three accused people. Over 500 Indian workers were allegedly defrauded with false promises of lucrative job opportunities in Kyrgyzstan, police said on Wednesday.

According to officials, the complaint was filed by the managing director of a consultancy firm, who reported a fraud of Rs 4.62 crore by Indo Kyrgyz Global Pvt. Ltd. in Mangolpuri, represented by Mahavir Singh (director), Sahil Narwal (director and son of Mahavir), Atul Mathur (finance manager), and Kamal Kumar (HR manager).

In 2023, Mahavir Singh approached the complainant, claiming to have secured a large labour contract in Kyrgyzstan. To gain his trust, the complainant was taken to Kyrgyzstan and shown fake operations that depicted successful worker placements. Based on their claims, the complainant transferred Rs 4.62 crore to facilitate visas and job contracts for nearly 500 workers, each promised a monthly salary of Rs 60,000 and one-year contracts.