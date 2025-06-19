Shah-led panel approves Rs 2K crore to rebuild Himachal after flood damage

NEW DELHI: In a significant move aimed at rebuilding disaster-affected regions in Himachal Pradesh, a high-level committee, chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, on Wednesday approved Rs 2,006.40 crore as central assistance to the state, officials said.

According to them the financial assistance is given for the recovery and reconstruction activities in the wake of the devastating floods, landslides, and cloudbursts that struck the state in 2023.

The committee, composed of the Finance Minister, the Agriculture Minister and the Vice Chairman NITI Aayog as members considered the proposal for financial assistance to the state under National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF), the officials said.

A senior Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) official said, “The high-powered panel has approved the recovery plan of Rs 2,006.40 crore to Himachal Pradesh, which will help the state in carrying out recovery and reconstruction activities, arisen due to damage and destruction that occurred in 2023 monsoon due to floods, cloudbursts and landslides.” According to him the sanctioned fund will comprise of Rs 1,504.80 crore as Central share from recovery and reconstruction funding window under the NDRF. “Earlier, on December 12, 2023, the MHA had approved additional financial assistance of Rs 633.73 crore from the NDRF for the state, which was affected by this disaster,” he said.