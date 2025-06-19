Supreme Court directs cops to ensure safety of minor seeking marriage annulment

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Wednesday in its interim order directed the Bihar director general of police (DGP) and the Delhi police commissioner to provide adequate security to a minor girl who was allegedly forced into a marriage with a contractor, and is now seeking its annulment after escaping from her in-laws’ house.

A bench of Justices Ujjal Bhuyan and Manmohan also directed the senior police officers to ensure that no harm is caused to her or her friend who held her escape. The court also sought a status report from the police on the next date of hearing on July 15.

In her plea, the girl claimed to have been forcibly married to Bihar-based contractor Jai Shankar on December 9, 2024, when she was 16 and a half years old, towards the repayment of the debts owed by her parents. Alleging physical abuse by the 33-year-old man, she also sought the annulment of her marriage with him under the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act, 2006.