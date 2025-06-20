Banded in Exile

In the bustling lanes of Delhi, a different kind of sound is steeped in nostalgia, resilience, and cultural pride. It’s the music of the Salaam Band, an Afghan ensemble formed in exile, but grounded in the rhythms of home.

The band was founded in 2013 in Delhi by Ahmad Haider Hadis, a veteran drummer with over 20 years of experience in the Afghan music industry. Besides a shared love of music, the group came together driven by a deeper longing, to preserve Afghan culture amid displacement, and to show the world a side of Afghanistan not defined by war.

“War is not the only way to think about Afghanistan. People need to understand we come from a place of beauty, music and culture. That’s why we perform,” says Athena, a band member. “We perform music from across Afghanistan. For us, it’s not just performance, we are representing a culture,” says another member.

The band’s repertoire includes traditional Afghan folk songs, modern pop adaptations, and original compositions that recall the experience of exile not made easy by a refugee life in Delhi. “There are serious challenges such as legal documents, restricted mobility, limited work options, access to many public services, and educational barriers,” say band members, registered as refugees with the UNHCR. They have a lot to show the world, but are limited by circumstances, they say.

The band provides a creative outlet, a sense of belonging, and a platform to show their talents. Salaam Band, for instance, will be performing at an event connected to World Refugee Day (June 20) at Alliance Francaise on June 21. They have also performed at events organised by UNHCR, the Migration and Asylum Project (MAP) in Delhi, and even private birthday parties. Recently, they performed in Goa.