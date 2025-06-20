Court gives nod for fugitive criminal’s extradition to UK to face trial in sexual offence case

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court has permitted the extradition of Naijil Paul, a British citizen of Indian origin, to the United Kingdom to face trial for multiple sexual offences. Paul is wanted by authorities in Scotland for charges including rape, sexual assault, and indecent communication involving three women.

The order, passed by Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Pranav Joshi on June 9, followed a formal request made by the UK government. Paul had earlier consented to his extradition, leading the court to drop the cross-examination of witnesses in the matter. Paul, a fugitive criminal, had fled to India after the charges were framed against him.

He was arrested in Kochi, Kerala, and later transferred to Delhi, where he has been in judicial custody. The Ministry of External Affairs had received the extradition request from the UK, following which proceedings were initiated on December 24, 2024. “It is requested that the Union of India extradite the fugitive criminal Naijil Paul to the Government of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland to stand trial on charges before the High Court of Judiciary at Glasgow, Scotland, through diplomatic channels,” the order stated. The court directed that Paul remain lodged in judicial custody at the Tihar Jail complex until all extradition formalities are completed. Additionally, the Jail Superintendent has been instructed to produce him before the court via video conferencing every seven days until his transfer.

According to case records, Paul is accused of committing the alleged offences between January and August 2018, while working at a care home in Hamilton, Scotland. He appeared before the local sheriff court in August 2018 and again in January 2019, during which charges were officially framed. However, he failed to appear for a hearing before the High Court of Judiciary on December 4, 2019 — a day after fleeing to India. A warrant was issued for his arrest shortly thereafter.

Special Public Prosecutor N K Matta appeared on behalf of the Central Government, while advocates Atul Maliyan and Bibin John represented Paul during the extradition proceedings. Paul will now be handed over to UK authorities.