COVID claims 3 lives in 2 days, toll rises to 15

NEW DELHI: The national capital reported three more Covid-19 related fatalities in the past 48 hours, pushing the city’s death toll to 15, officials said on Thursday. All the deceased were senior citizens and had multiple pre-existing health conditions, according to the health dept.

"Two of the deaths were reported on Thursday, both women, aged 67 and 74. The 67-year-old had a history of hypertension and chronic kidney disease," said officials.

She was also diagnosed with COVID pneumonia and sepsis, and succumbed to refractory septic shock, they added.

The other deceased, the 74-year-old woman was suffering from coronary artery disease, rheumatoid arthritis, lower respiratory tract infection and septic shock. She eventually died due to multiple organ dysfunction syndrome, officials informed.

An earlier death was reported on Wednesday, involving a 65-year-old man who had carcinoma of the oral cavity, acute kidney injury and acute respiratory distress syndrome. According to officials, all three were undergoing treatment when they passed away.