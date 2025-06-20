Delhi breathes easy for second day in row with AQI at 89, rain expected

NEW DELHI: Delhi is in the midst of a clean air spell, with the air quality remaining in the ‘satisfactory’ range for the second consecutive day. The city’s 24-hour average AQI was recorded at 89 on Thursday, a slight rise from Wednesday’s 81, but still the cleanest stretch in over eight months. The improved air came on the back of consistent pre-monsoon showers and gusty winds, which helped disperse pollutants.
Wednesday’s AQI was the cleanest air Delhi has recorded since September 29 last year, breaking a 261-day streak of poor to moderate conditions. With monsoon onset expected soon, experts anticipate further improvement if wet spells continue through the weekend. Meanwhile, Delhi reeled under muggy weather on Thursday as humidity levels soared to 87%, leading to an increase in ‘feels like’ temperature, amid generally cloudy skies and no rainfall.
According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), maximum temperatures in the capital rose appreciably over the last 24 hours, with Safdarjung recording 36.4 degrees celsius, a 2.2 degrees celsius increase from the previous day, while minimum temperatures also climbed to 27.2 degrees celsius, up by 3 degrees celsius. Despite the rise, temperatures remained below or near normal for this time of the year, as the maximum was 2.4 degrees celsius below the seasonal average of 38.8 degrees celsius. No rainfall was recorded at most stations in the national capital region till 5:30 pm.
The IMD has forecast cloudy conditions and brief spells of rain across the National Capital Region over the next few days, with wind speeds temporarily touching 50 kmph during thunderstorms. While no heatwave has been declared, the combination of rising humidity and stagnant air has added to residents’ discomfort. The forecast for June 20 to 23 indicates a continuation of similar conditions, with light to moderate rain and thunderstorms likely in several parts of Delhi each evening. Relief may come only once the southwest monsoon reaches the capital. District-level forecasts show consistent conditions across North, South, Central, and East Delhi, with all areas expected to witness spells of thunder and light rain.
The IMD also noted favourable conditions for advance of the southwest monsoon over parts of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, and the western Himalayan region in the next 2–3 days. Delhi could see more pronounced monsoonal activity as the system progresses northward.