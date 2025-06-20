Delhi breathes easy for second day in row with AQI at 89, rain expected

NEW DELHI: Delhi is in the midst of a clean air spell, with the air quality remaining in the ‘satisfactory’ range for the second consecutive day. The city’s 24-hour average AQI was recorded at 89 on Thursday, a slight rise from Wednesday’s 81, but still the cleanest stretch in over eight months. The improved air came on the back of consistent pre-monsoon showers and gusty winds, which helped disperse pollutants.

Wednesday’s AQI was the cleanest air Delhi has recorded since September 29 last year, breaking a 261-day streak of poor to moderate conditions. With monsoon onset expected soon, experts anticipate further improvement if wet spells continue through the weekend. Meanwhile, Delhi reeled under muggy weather on Thursday as humidity levels soared to 87%, leading to an increase in ‘feels like’ temperature, amid generally cloudy skies and no rainfall.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), maximum temperatures in the capital rose appreciably over the last 24 hours, with Safdarjung recording 36.4 degrees celsius, a 2.2 degrees celsius increase from the previous day, while minimum temperatures also climbed to 27.2 degrees celsius, up by 3 degrees celsius. Despite the rise, temperatures remained below or near normal for this time of the year, as the maximum was 2.4 degrees celsius below the seasonal average of 38.8 degrees celsius. No rainfall was recorded at most stations in the national capital region till 5:30 pm.