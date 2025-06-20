NCRTC removes illegal posters from 300 pillars of Namo Bharat corridor

NEW DELHI: The National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) has launched a special campaign against unauthorised posters and branding along the Namo Bharat corridor, removing illegal posters from over 300 pillars. Legal notices will be sent to those involved in unauthorised advertising.

“Under the special campaign launched by NCRTC, unauthorised posters, banners, and other promotional materials have been removed from over 300 pillars of the Namo Bharat Corridor in Ghaziabad. This campaign is now being extended to other sections of the corridor as well. This initiative represents a significant step by NCRTC toward maintaining the cleanliness, structural aesthetics, and public dignity of the Namo Bharat corridor,” a senior NCRTC official said.

The corridor infrastructure is a public asset, and defacing it with posters, damaging property, or pasting unauthorised material is not only a public offence but also a punishable act. Individuals involved may face fines or other legal action, the official added. Legal notices are being sent to persons and institutions responsible. The campaign will continue as part of NCRTC’s sustained efforts to preserve public property and improve the transportation environment.

NCRTC also appealed to citizens to refrain from such acts and discourage others from doing the same. “The objective is not only to provide state-of-the-art and safe transportation services but also to ensure a clean, beautiful, and dignified public environment,” the official further said.