Over 300 mule account passbooks seized in ED raids linked to Delhi classroom 'scam'

NEW DELHI: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has seized more than 300 bank passbooks linked to mule accounts opened in the names of labourers, allegedly used for diverting Delhi government funds sourced from the classroom-construction “scam” during the previous AAP regime, officials said on Friday.

It is to be noted here that ED officials conducted searches in connection with the case at 37 locations across Delhi on June 18. The AAP termed the move a “desperate” attempt to divert public attention and asserted that the allegations against its leaders were “politically motivated”.

The ED registered an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR), which is equivalent to a police FIR, under criminal provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

This was based on an FIR registered by the Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) of Delhi on 30 April against AAP leaders and former ministers in the cabinet of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, including Manish Sisodia, Satyendar Jain, and a few others.

Later, in a statement, a copy of which is with this newspaper, the ED said its officials had “unearthed substantial incriminating evidence from the premises of a private contractor”.

It said, “Among the materials seized were original departmental files belonging to the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi, as well as rubber stamps bearing the names and designations of officials from the Public Works Department (PWD).”