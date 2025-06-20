Police unveil emblems for Finger Print Bureau and Bomb Disposal Squad

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police on Thursday unveiled the official emblems for its Finger Print Bureau (FPB) and Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS), an official said. The emblems were launched by Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora during a ceremonial event held at Police Headquarters, in the presence of senior officers of the force.

“The insignias will be worn by members of the FPB and BDS on their jackets, official communications and equipment, symbolising their identity and vital role in maintaining public safety and investigating crimes in the capital,” Special Commissioner of Police (Crime Branch) Devesh Chandra Srivastva said.

The officer said that both the Finger Print Bureau and Bomb Disposal Squad are critical pillars of the Delhi Police Crime Branch and have consistently demonstrated expertise in solving cases and averting threats.

The Special CP said that the FPB, functioning under the crime branch since its establishment in 1983, is a specialised forensic wing that aids in criminal investigations by examining fingerprints collected from crime scenes.

“As of now, the bureau holds a database of over five lakh fingerprints linked to criminals in Delhi,” Srivastva said.