Salaam Band's sounds of exile, songs of experience

In the bustling lanes of Delhi, a different kind of sound is steeped in nostalgia, resilience, and cultural pride. It's the music of the Salaam Band, an Afghan ensemble formed in exile, but grounded in the rhythms of home.
The band was founded in 2013 in Delhi by Ahmad Haider Hadis, a veteran drummer with over 20 years of experience in the Afghan music industry. Besides a shared love of music, the group came together driven by a deeper longing—to preserve Afghan culture amid displacement, and to show the world a side of Afghanistan not defined by war.
“War is not the only way to think about Afghanistan. People need to understand we come from a place of beauty, music and culture. That’s why we perform," says Athena, a band member. “We perform music from across Afghanistan. For us, it’s not just performance, we are representing a culture,” says another member.
The band’s repertoire includes traditional Afghan folk songs, modern pop adaptations, and original compositions that recall the experience of exile not made easy by a refugee life in Delhi. “There are serious challenges such as legal documents, restricted mobility, limited work options, access to many public services, and educational barriers,” say band members, registered as refugees with the UNHCR. They have a lot to show the world, but are limited by circumstances, they say.
The band provides a creative outlet, a sense of belonging, and a platform to show their talents. Salaam Band, for instance, will be performing at a Migration and Asylum Project (MAP) event connected to World Refugee Day (June 20) at Alliance Francaise on June 21. They have also performed at events organised by UNHCR, and even private birthday parties. Recently, they performed in Goa.
Different stories
Over the years, Salaam Band has become a cornerstone of the Afghan diaspora in India. Their performances have graced refugee community gatherings, cultural festivals, and grassroots events, bringing Afghan sounds to Indian stages. The band performs at embassy gatherings, cultural events, and refugee showcases. Each member carries a story about migration, identity, and the will to carry forward heritage in a foreign land.
Azerakhsh Afshin, the band’s lead singer, says his path to music was one of choice. His art reached a wider audience when he participated in Afghan Star, a popular TV show in 2019 like Indian Idol . “Though not from a musician family, I was doing music in Afghanistan, and I’m continuing that here in India,” he says.
Wedah Almas, another key voice of the band, is a graduate of a music school in Afghanistan. "We Afghans are quite familiar with India’s music culture. We connect with it,” he says. “We grew up listening to ’90s Bollywood music. Even my parents used to listen to it.”
Madiha Hasiq, a teacher, tells a story shaped by family influence. “My brother was a musician in Afghanistan. Since childhood, I always followed in his steps,” she says. When her family moved to India, she pursued her passion with renewed energy. “I joined a guitar class, started singing, and in 2014, I began performing with Salaam Band.” Other members like Athena who works with MAP, Tamim Moshfiq, Massih, Rustam and Fazel complete the ensemble, each contributing their own artistic touch and story to the collective.
India and home
"No one leaves home unless they are forced to. Today, nearly 123 million people have been displaced around the world due to conflict, persecution, and human rights abuses. Yet, the world’s response often falls short, marked by indifference and inaction. Behind this staggering statistic are real lives and powerful stories of human spirit, hope, and courage," says Roshni Shanker, executive director and founder, Migration and Asylum Project (MAP).
Athena says their music helped build a community among Afghan refugees and migrants in Delhi. “Whenever we get the opportunity, we perform. I can see the happiness on their faces. For a moment, they forget the stresses and challenges.”
Indian audiences, too, have embraced them. From open mics to cultural fests, Salaam Band's fusion of Afghan folk and Indian Bollywood hits, creates an electric response. Massih says, “The audience here may not understand what we were singing, but they love the music.”
The band regularly collaborates with Indian musicians and expands its repertoire to include Hindi and English songs. “We are happy that we have Indians working with us. Through them, we can understand the country’s culture better,” says Athena.
Even while juggling day jobs and school, the members continue to compose, rehearse, and perform. Massih says,” We are not only musicians. All of us have different kinds of jobs. But we try to always show the Afghan side of music. We just want to promote our culture, especially with music.”
For most members of Salaam Band, India has been home for years. They speak of Indian music, food, and friendships with affection. But they also speak of the hardship of living undocumented or semi-documented lives. Madiha says, “We love India, its food, its culture. If I get citizenship, I would love to stay here.”
The band’s harmonies, therefore, are a mix of different notes—the stories of a people determined not to be forgotten; a quiet protest at being seen simply as a refugee, and the need to belong somewhere. But in every beat, every lyric, Salaam Band reminds everyone that music is a place where no one is stateless. “Music is the place where we are truly free. Even if just for a song,” they say.