Tony Blair discusses education, health reforms with Delhi CM

NEW DELHI: Former Prime Minister of the United Kingdom and founder of the Tony Blair Institute for Global Change, Tony Blair, called on Chief Minister Rekha Gupta at the Delhi Secretariat on Thursday. The meeting was marked by a wide-ranging and meaningful discussion on strengthening democratic institutions, innovation in governance, urban transformation, and education reforms.

The chief minister briefed him on the capital’s comprehensive development initiatives under the vision of Viksit Delhi. Gupta elaborated on the government’s citizen-centric approach to modernising public services, enhancing digital governance, improving education and healthcare systems, empowering women, and advancing environmental sustainability.

Blair commended the progressive strides being made in Delhi and expressed keen interest in the capital’s reforms in school education, green policy innovations, and the use of digital platforms for public service delivery. He also lauded the Delhi Government’s focus on inclusive and technology-driven development.

Gupta described the interaction as an enriching exchange of ideas and best practices. She highlighted the importance of learning from global experiences and acknowledged the Tony Blair Institute’s role in supporting democratic governance worldwide. She further stated that the Delhi Government and the Institute would explore avenues of collaboration to strengthen governance models and build a future-ready, citizen-first capital city.