UPSC to link top talent with private sector employers

NEW DELHI: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has launched a scheme that allows verified employers, including those from the Central government and the private sector, to connect with top talent from India’s most competitive exams, officials said on Thursday.

The UPSC has launched “Pratibha Setu”, which was earlier known as the Public Disclosure Scheme, providing access to the details of non-recommended willing candidates who cleared all stages of exams conducted by it but didn’t make it to the final merit list, they said.

The ‘Pratibha Setu’ will serve as a platform for employers to select non-recommended, willing candidates who are almost as meritorious as the recommended candidates, while providing a second gateway for UPSC aspirants to shine beyond the exam, the UPSC said in an official note.

Earlier, the list of non-recommended willing candidates for the selected examinations— candidates who qualify for the written examinations but are not recommended after the interview—was released under the Public Disclosure Scheme on the website.

Now, the commission provides login IDs to organisations for the voluntary selection or recruitment of non-recommended candidates. Furthermore, private organisations can also register through their portal using the commission’s portal, it added.