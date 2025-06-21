Beauty, devotion, symbolism: London gets to see over 300 Pichvais in July

Cultural revivalist and founder, atelier Pichvai Tradition & Beyond, Pooja Singhal of Delhi is mounting over 300 artworks at the prestigious Mall Galleries in London known for curating figurative art in July. She grew up surrounded by textiles, objects, and stories; her mother was an avid collector of traditional Indian art. Her journey as a collector, curator, and aesthetician has been an organic extension of a lifelong relationship with Indian art and craft. A conversation:

What is the theme of the upcoming London exhibition on pichwais? What is its aim as I am sure pichwais are not new in London or for a London audience given that its museums are rich in Asian / Indian art?

My upcoming exhibition, titled Feast, Melody and Adornment at Mall Galleries in London this July, is a landmark moment for us, celebrating a decade of my atelier Pichvai Tradition & Beyond. It is the first time Pichwai artwork is being presented on this scale to a global audience - we are showing over 350 hand-painted works spanning a hundred years. To present it in the heart of London’s art district is deeply gratifying; London has long appreciated Indian art, but this show invites viewers to experience Pichwai as a living tradition.

The title draws from Raag (melody),, Bhog (feast), and Shringar (adornment, which are central to the Pushtimarg tradition and daily worship of Shrinathji. This triad shapes the structure of the exhibition, which includes both sacred historical works and more contemporary interpretations, including the Greyscale series and others (mentioned above)

What makes this show particularly special is the venue itself. Mall Galleries is known for their curatorial excellence and their commitment to artistic mentorship and socially responsible patronage, both values that align with my own. Just as they support artists through education and exhibition, our atelier in Udaipur nurtures master artists, sustains intergenerational knowledge, and bridges heritage with contemporary relevance.

This shared ethos of accessibility, sustainability, and ethical engagement makes Mall Galleries a fitting space for Pichwai’s international foray. My hope is that this exhibition not only fosters deeper appreciation for the intricacy and devotion of the art form, but also opens up meaningful conversations about how traditional practices can thrive in today’s cultural landscape.

This ethos of accessibility, sustainability, and ethical engagement is at the heart of my practice. My hope is that this exhibition not only fosters deeper appreciation for the intricacy and devotion of the art form, but also opens up meaningful conversations about how traditional practices can thrive in today’s cultural landscape.

How many artists and artwork are being shown and what was the criterion of curation / selection?

Over 350+ works are to be showcased at Feast, Melody & Adornment, that include traditional pieces of art as well as contemporary reimaginations.