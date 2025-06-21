Factory worker dies after getting entangled in rolling machine in Delhi

NEW DELHI: A 30-year-old factory worker died after he slipped and got entangled in a rolling machine in northeast Delhi, police said.

“Harsh Vihar police station received information around 3 pm about an accident at a factory in the Mandoli Industrial Area on Friday. A team reached the spot and found that a worker, Vikas (30), a resident of Shahjahanpur, UP, had slipped while working and got entangled in a rolling machine,” another officer said.

The body was sent to GTB Hospital for post-mortem. Crime and FSL teams inspected the site. Legal action has been initiated and further investigation is underway.

Concerned agencies have been informed to examine factory operations.

In another incident on Thursday, a 37-year-old pedestrian died and two others were injured after a DTC bus allegedly rammed into another stationary bus in Delhi’s Shadipur area, police said.

“The accident took place on Thursday in front of the DTC Shadipur bus depot. Police rushed to the spot and found two buses in a damaged condition,” a senior police officer said.

A local inquiry revealed that one bus was parked at the Shadipur depot bus stand when another DTC bus approached from Moti Nagar. The driver allegedly drove in a rash and negligent manner and hit the parked vehicle, which in turn struck three pedestrians.

“Two of the injured were shifted to RML Hospital, while one, identified as Sourab, a resident of Baljit Nagar, was taken to RLKC Hospital, Ranjit Nagar. Sourab had sustained multiple injuries and later succumbed during treatment,” the officer added.

A case has been registered, and the driver of the offending bus, Devender (56), a resident of Tikri Kala, has been arrested.