Fake degree racket busted in Delhi, five arrested

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police on Friday claimed to have busted a fake degree racket by arresting five people and recovering over 200 documents from their possession.

According to the police, they received a tip-off regarding a group of educational institutions in Delhi-NCR issuing fake degrees by charging hefty amounts from students.

These degrees, often backdated, were claimed to be from various universities across the country. Preliminary inquiry revealed the involvement of several coaching centre owners and university staff.

Police apprehended Vicky Harjani, the owner of an institute in Netaji Subhash Place. A search of his vehicle and office yielded 75 forged documents from universities across UP, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Sikkim, Meghalaya, and Tamil Nadu, Special Commissioner of Police (Crime) DC Srivastav said.

Following Harjani’s interrogation, four more people— Vivek Gupta, Satbir Singh, Narayan Jee, and Avnish Kansal—were also held.