Mahila Samriddhi Yojana: Delhi govt plans expansion of eligibility base

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government is considering expanding the scope of its Mahila Samriddhi Yojana by allowing multiple women per family to benefit from the scheme, officials said.

Currently, the scheme, which provides direct cash assistance of Rs 2,500 per month to eligible women, is restricted to one female beneficiary per household. However, the latest proposal seeks to include multiple female members, especially in joint family setups.

The initiative, which has received in-principle approval from the ministerial committee overseeing the scheme, aims to better accommodate families with more than one eligible woman, a structure common in joint families. A consensus was reached during a recent committee meeting, said a senior official, on the condition of anonymity.

“Families where a father and his married sons reside together could be treated as separate units for the purposes of the scheme. This would allow eligible female members from each unit to avail the benefits, provided they meet the necessary criteria,” the official said.

However, the committee is also considering implementing safeguards to prevent misuse of the scheme. One of the proposals includes a freeze period before the cash amount can be withdrawn, ensuring that only eligible beneficiaries access the funds.